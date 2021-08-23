By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC President Mauricio Suilamain spoke to Peter Maniatis about the WBC heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, Artur Beterbiev, Jermall and Jermell Charlo, Tim Tszyu, Canelo Alvarez, Jeff Fenech, Jeff Harding and the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos bout.

TYSON FURY VS DEONTAY WILDER

“The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder bout should be a tremendous match. The first time they met it was a draw. Tyson Fury went down in the 12th round and everyone thought he was down and out. He comes up and the fight is a draw. Deontay Wilder had been reigning champion for five years and he didn’t like that draw on his record so they set up the second fight and Fury came up and did a tremendous job and knocked Wilder out in seven rounds. That set the table for the third fight. The fight was set for July but Covid-19 got in the way again and now it is October 9 in Las Vegas.”

WBC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION ARTUR BETERBIEV

“WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev is a superstar who has been hit by Covid-19 and has had a couple of fights postponed. He will be facing the WBC mandatory Marcus Browne. He is a very tough opponent and that will be a very interesting match in the future.”

WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION CANELO ALVAREZ

“Canelo Alvarez is the captain of the champions. He is the face of the sport. The superstar. He made up in his mind that he wanted to be undisputed champion in the super middleweight division and he beat Callum Smith, then the WBA, and then he beat WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders in a dramatic fight with 73,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and now he wants Callum Plant to be undisputed in the super middleweights. Canelo is a tremendous asset to the sport and to Mexico he is the world.”

WBC MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION JERMALL CHARLO

“He is a tremendous champion. It is a great story that twin brothers are world champions at the same time. Jermall had a good fight in Texas against Montiel and was cut and it was dramatic at the end. He is without doubt one of the toughest fighters in the world.”

WBC LIGHT-MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION JERMELL CHARLO

“Jermell was fighting for the undisputed title against Brian Castano from Argentina who is very tough and that was one of the best fights I have seen in a long time. Very dramatic. Charlo came back with the heart of a lion and saved a draw in the last three rounds. It was a very good fight and I was happy to be there. I was with Jermell recently and the Governor of Texas.”

WBC #3 LIGHT MIDDLEWEIGHT TIM TSZYU

“I believe Tim Tszyu is one of the upcoming superstars. He has got talent and great charisma. He has a great name and legacy. He can also perform in the ring. He has got speed and power. I see him as a potential world champion in the near future. We have him rated at WBC #3. There are talks about some elimination fights so we can have a challenger for the championship and he has our full support. His father (Kostya) is a legend. The WBC has always been close to Kostya Tszyu. I have a great relationship with him. I would like to see the evolution of Tim in the boxing world. I would like to take this opportunity to send Tim my respect and admiration. It is not easy to follow in the steps of a successful father, and a boxer is normally born in the humble beginning with the hunger and for Tim to come out in the steps of a great legendary champion, it is additional administration and I am very proud of him.”

THREE-TIME WORLD CHAMPION JEFF FENECH

“Jeff Fenech is one of my dearest friends. He has Brock Jarvis and is waiting for him to become a champion. I remember ten years ago he brought him to my father and he was just this very skinny and shy kid and Jeff said he is going to be the next superstar with great confidence. Jeff has dedicated his life to Brock and hopefully he will make it.”

TWO-TIME WBC LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION JEFF “HITMAN” HARDING

“Jeff Harding is my dear friend. He was a great WBC champion. We had some great moments at WBC conventions…are very close

TEOFIMO LOPEZ VS GEORGE KAMBOSOS

“Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos was going to happen in Florida. Unfortunately, Lopez got Covid. That fight is the mandatory for the IBF. The IBF wants that fight to happen in a place where it can be staged. We are waiting to see what will happen there. You have Ryan García and Lomanchenko in that division. There is great talent in that division