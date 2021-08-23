W80 Championship Committee has scheduled a purse bid for the WBO welterweight mandatory clash between world champion Terence Crawford and top contender Shawn Porter. The proceeding will be held at noon on September 2 at WBO Headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The minimum acceptable bid for the welterweight division is $200,000 and all licensed WBO promoters can bid. Crawford is promoted by Top Rank, while Porter is promoted by TGB Promotions. The parties can still negotiate right up to September 2. If no deal is reached, it opens the door for someone like Matchroom or Triller to swoop in and steal it.