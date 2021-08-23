By Damon Gonzalez

Unbeaten cruiserweight Blake Davis (8-0, 5 KOs) from Cooper City, Florida, stopped Tyler Vogal (3-5, 2 KOs) from Fargo, North Dakota with an explosive sixth round knockout on Saturday night’s BAD Promotions card at the Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale, Florida. Both fighters traded good shots throughout the contest. Davis was consistent with popping the jab, setting up Vogal with an explosive right hook that sent him down to the canvas ending the contest at the official time of :22 in round six.

In other action, unbeaten welterweight Peter Dobson (14-0, 9 KOs) from Bronx, New York scores a fourth round TKO victory over Andres Viera (10-4, 8 KOs) from Montevideo, Uruguay.

Lightweight Jordan Murphy (1-0, 1 KO) from Deerfield Beach, Florida in his professional debut scored a second round TKO victory over Steve Merrill (0-3) from Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Cruiserweight Kendly St Louis (1-0) scored a four round unanimous decision win over Lameck Coller (2-1, 2 KOs) from Kissimmee, Florida, giving Coller his first loss. All three judges scored the contest 38-37 for St. Louis.

18-year-old cruiserweight Geremiah Coller (3-0, 2 KOs) from Orlando, Florida, scored a four round unanimous decision win over Phillip Hannah (0-8) from Bronx, New York.