P4P female boxer Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will defend her unified WBC/WBO featherweight titles against WBC super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado on Sunday night’s Paul-Woodley pay-per-view.

Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) is by far the biggest KO artist among elite female boxers.

“Don’t blink during this one, because even though she’s a tough fighter with a lot of heart, this could be a short fight,” said Serrano. “I give her a lot of credit for accepting this fight right away. I know that I’m facing a tough Mexican fighter, but I’ll beat her at her own game!”

Serrano has already won world titles at every weight class from 115 to 140 pounds. She currently has her sights set on becoming undisputed at featherweight, although the other titleholders seemingly want no part of her.

“If Erica Cruz and Sarah Mahfood want to be considered the best, they have to face me,” said Serrano. “Each of them was offered the biggest purse of their career to face me on August 29, and they turned it down. I want to be undisputed in this division, but they refuse to take any chances. All I can do right now is train to be at my best and make another statement against Mercado.”