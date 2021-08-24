The purse bid for the fight between WBA cruiserweight super champion Arsen Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KOs) and WBA gold champion Aleksei Egorov (11-0, 7 KOs) was held on Monday and promoter Andrei Ryabinsky’s World of Boxing, representing Egorov, won the rights to promote the fight. The winning bid was $210,000 and the split will be 65/35 in favor of Goulamirian.

World of Boxing gave three options of date and venue for the fight. The first on November 6 in Moscow, the second on the same date but in Paris, and the third for November 20 in Monte Carlo.

Goulamiriam will be making the second defense of his belt.