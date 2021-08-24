The purse bid for the fight between WBA cruiserweight super champion Arsen Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KOs) and WBA gold champion Aleksei Egorov (11-0, 7 KOs) was held on Monday and promoter Andrei Ryabinsky’s World of Boxing, representing Egorov, won the rights to promote the fight. The winning bid was $210,000 and the split will be 65/35 in favor of Goulamirian.
World of Boxing gave three options of date and venue for the fight. The first on November 6 in Moscow, the second on the same date but in Paris, and the third for November 20 in Monte Carlo.
Goulamiriam will be making the second defense of his belt.
May the best man win.
Speaketh … Mort.