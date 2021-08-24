WBA lightweight and super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis suffered no injuries in a minor plane crash in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, over the weekend. The nosegear of a private aircraft he was riding in malfunctioned on takeoff.

Looks like the Teofimo Lopez against George Kambosos fight might land on the October 5 edition of Triller’s Tuesday “TrillerVerz” series at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. It also appears Triller shut down the $2.99/month “TrillerVerz” subscription option.

Undefeated lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (11-0, 7 KOs) faces Ira “Mr. Showtime” Terry (27-16, 16 KOs) in an eight-rounder on Saturday at the Oak Grove Racing and Gaming Hotel in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

Amanda Serrano has more pro fights than Claressa Shields, Katie Taylor and Jessica McCaskill combined.

Showtime wants $59.99 for Sunday’s Paul-Woodley PPV.