August 24, 2021
New date named for Benavidez-Uzcategui

Unbeaten two-time WBC super middleweight champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez will now battle former IBF champion Jose Uzcategui in a WBC eliminator on Showtime November 13 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Benavidez and Uzcategui were originally scheduled to meet on Saturday before the fight was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test for Benavidez.

Also featured on the card will be longtime contender José Benavídez, the older brother of David Benavídez, against Francisco Emanuel Torres in a 10-round super welterweight duel.

Tickets purchased for the August 28 event will be valid for the newly scheduled November 13 event date. If you are unable to attend the newly scheduled date, tickets will be refundable at your point of purchase.

