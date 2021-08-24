WBC #1 contender Jaime Munguía was one of the special guests at the WBC’s traditional “Tuesday Coffee” to talk about his possible middleweight elimination fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko with the winner to challenge WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

Munguía hopes that this fight can take place in late October or early November, However, he clarified that he has not stopped taking care of himself via his diet, his vitamin plan and, of course, in his workouts, so he can be fully ready for any challenge that comes his way.

For Munguía, if this fight happens, it would be a great opportunity. He knows all about the boxing quality of Derevyanchenkoand. He assured the fight will test him, help him by build even more self-confidence, and show people why he is where he is now.

Munguia added that his life dream is to conquer the Green and Gold Belt, but he doesn’t want to contemplate any further until he faces Derevyanchenko.