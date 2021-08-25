This Saturday night, Triple A Promotions presents “Saturday Night Live” at the Shrine Auditorium in the Alamo City. Ten bouts total are set to take place, including seven undefeated prospects preparing to lace up the gloves.

Professional mixed martial artist Chris Cantu is scheduled to make his professional boxing debut against Crisanto Lucio (1-0). Eros Correa (10-0), Angel Chavez(4-0) both will be in action. Multi-National Amateur champion Melissa Holguin will be making her pro debut. Kenny Williams (4-6-1) will take on Rodrigo Octavio Gonzalez (3-1-2) for the American Boxing Federation West Welterweight Title in the co-main event. Javier Fernandez (6-0) of San Antonio will take on an opponent to be named this week in the main event.

The Shrine Auditorium is located at 901 N. Loop 1604 W San Antonio, Texas 78232. Doors open at 5PM and the opening bell set to ring at 7PM. Table seats starting at $70 and general admission $30. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and by calling (210)605-8933.

Event will be put on by South Texas promoter Fito Martinez of Triple A Promotions.

Renowned matchmaker Robert Tapia will be in charge of putting together the card.

Former Fightnews.com writer Christian Schmidt will be the announcer.