By Boxing Bob Newman

The NABF opened its Executive Committee meeting in San Diego Tuesday evening. The casual mixer, humorously coined the “Personality Improvement” session, was held in the Sierra Room at the Westin Hotel in San Diego’s historic Gas Lamp Quarter. Meetings will officially commence Wednesday morning, continuing throughout Thursday. An official dinner will be held Wednesday evening and on Thursday evening, a baseball outing will be enjoyed along with dinner atop Petco Park, where the Padres will host defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The meeting will close Friday.

