By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) has targeted New Zealand heavyweight Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KOs) for a bout in Australia or New Zealand according to Huni’s promoter Dean Lonergan. “What we are very keen to do is have Justis do what Joseph Parker couldn’t do, and that’s knock out Junior Fa,” Lonergan told Stuff. “If we could, we would put him in the ring with Joseph Parker right now, and we would be confident that he wins that fight too.”

“We’ve been in discussions for four to five months. I put a hard offer to them a month ago. They came back and complained there was too much incentive on New Zealand pay-per-view, and they want such and such as a guarantee. We have given them what they’ve asked for. Now it’s time for them to step up to the plate.

“We have given him what is not just the second-best, but maybe equal to the best money Junior has ever had, fighting against Joseph Parker. I see there’s some talk of Junior going to the United States to fight, but he’s got money on the table in front of him right now that he won’t get anywhere else in the world.

“Obviously they are worried about their boy getting beaten by a 5-0 guy.”