Boxeo Telemundo closes their summer series this Friday with an exciting featherweight clash between former world title challenger and countryman Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (26-10, 20 KOs) and world-rated Dennis ”El Martillo” Contreras (24-10-1, 22 KOs) at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Juarez has fought and upset multiple fighters and brings a wealth of international experience to this fight. He dropped a valiant and respectable decision to then world champion Nonito Donaire in 2015. He still desires very much to again challenge for a world title and win it this time around. Contreras is on a hot win streak at the moment but Juarez wants to end it and begin his own championship run.

How was your preparation for this fight?

I had a very long preparation for this fight. It was a very intense training camp and I am ready pull off the upset.

When did you begin boxing?

I grew up in a rough part of town. It could be very dangerous where I lived. I was bullied at times by some of the older kids. My father took me to the gym when I was 8 years old so I could learn how to defend myself.

What was the extent of your amateur career?

I had a successful amateur career. I had a total of 150 fights and only lost 6. I was a 3x national champion.

How has it motivated you knowing that you will be fighting on the Telemundo platform with many viewers seeing you fight for the first time?

I am very appreciative to Telemundo and Felix “Tuto” Zabala, Jr. President of All Star Boxing for giving me this opportunity to be in the main event. I am going to give my all so that everyone viewing will be satisfied with my performance.

How have you maintained your hunger and focus to get back on track for a world title fight opportunity?

I think in this fight we will both enter with the same amount of hunger and desire. Even though I challenged for a world title and came up short of my dream. We’re both still dreaming of winning a world title.

How would you describe your style of boxing?

I am a warrior in the ring. I like to exchange with my opponent in the center of the ring and get the fans really emotionally into the fight.

What do you know about your opponent?

He is very strong and hits very hard. I feel I have fought at the highest level and showed I belonged versus Donaire. We will now see how Contreras does versus a fighter in myself who will push him to fight at another level.

What type of fight do you expect your styles to bring the fans Friday?

The public should expect a very explosive fight between two hungry fighters with world title aspirations.

* * *

“Corazon” Juarez vs ”El Martillo” Contreras will be broadcast LIVE on Telemundo at 12 AM Friday night. Check your local listings.