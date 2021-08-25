Details of the supporting cast to heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s IBF, WBA, WBO title showdown with Oleksandr Usyk at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25 have been confirmed.

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) puts his world title on the line for the first time against his mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-0, 12 KOs).

Former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) returns at light heavyweight against Lenin Castillo (21-3-1, 16 KOs). Smith previously faced Canelo Alvarez in December.

Other Bouts:

Campbell Hatton (3-0) vs. Izan Dura (3-7) – lightweight

Florian Marku (8-0-1, 6 KOs) vs. Maxim Prodan (19-0-1, 15 KOs) – welterweight

Christopher Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) vs. Khasan Baysangurov (21-1, 11 KOs) – middleweight

The card can be seen on DAZN in 170 countries and PPV in the UK and Ireland.