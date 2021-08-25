August 25, 2021
Boxing News

Scott: People underestimate Wilder’s ring IQ

Malik Scott, the new head trainer of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says people have it wrong when it comes to “The Bronze Bomber’s ring savvy.

“They underestimate his IQ,” Scott told Sky Sports. “He is not some big, dumb guy who just throws a right hand. There is method to his madness. Deontay’s IQ is very high. I watch him create, watch him put himself in position, set guys up into surgical traps. Deontay will knock Fury out inside of five rounds.”

Wilder fights current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on October 9 in Las Vegas.

>