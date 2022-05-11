Fighters featured on the DAZN stream on Saturday hosted a media workout today. Promoter Oscar De La Hoya stated that headliner Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (43-0, 29 KOs) is taking aim at breaking Floyd Mayweather’s record for an unbeaten career. “I saw a lot of potential in Zurdo and that’s why I signed him once he became a free agent. The vision is to beat Mayweather’s record. There are a lot of fights and opportunities for him. It’s just a matter of positioning Zurdo and forcing fighters to fight him. In the future I can see him make a title defense in his hometown.”

Ramirez takes on former WBA interim light heavyweight world champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez: “I think Bivol was just too much for Canelo. I am a little sad as a Mexican boxing fan. In a way, I do have to get revenge since I represent Mexico as well.”

Dominic Boesel: “I know the atmosphere and I like it. I’m first on the ladder and Zurdo is right under me so it was a fight that had to happen. We’ll see what happens.”

The event will also include the co-main event of the night, the undefeated William “El Camaron” Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs), and John “Scrappy” Ramirez (9-0, 7 KOs) in separate bouts. Zepeda is set to face Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) of Managua, NIC in a 10-rounder. Ramirez will face Jan Salvatierra (8-1, 4 KOs) of Cabo San Lucas, MX in an 8-rounder.

William “Camaron” Zepeda: “It’s a great opportunity to show the people once again who Cameron is. We know we have an experienced and intelligent rival who wants to keep his name in boxing. We prepared very well for this fight. I still have that hunger to keep ascending the 135 division.”

John “Scrappy” Ramirez: “I’ve been very active. I know there’s always talk but i’m going to show you. I’ve been asking for this dude, he’s good. He lost two fights ago but now he has nothing to lose and has something to prove. That makes him a dangerous fighter. I’m looking to put on a show.”