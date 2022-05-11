Unbeaten cruiserweight Roman Fress (15-0, 9 KOs) faced off with Armend Xhoxhaj (13-2, 7 KOs) in advance of the clash on Saturday on the lake stage in Elbauenpark, Magdeburg, Germany. Fress is putting on the line his WBO #8, IBF #8, WBA #10 ratings, as well as his WBO intercontinental belt.

Roman Fress: “Lately I’ve read a lot of books about mental coaching. The method is called visualization. I imagine myself as a winner, I don’t think about losing. I don’t even think about getting hit. I just concentrate on my strengths – that’s how I feel mentally in top shape.”

Armend Xhoxhaj: “I don’t do mental training, I don’t close my eyes and then imagine things. I’m in reality and the visualization Roman will experience on Saturday is when he wakes up on the ground and we take the belt to Nuremberg!”

Also in action is former light heavyweight title challenger Adam Deines (20-2-1, 11 KOs) against Norbert Dabrowski (24-9-2, 11 KOs). Deines, who gave a good account of himself against WBC/IBF champion Artur Beterbiev, stated he’s targeting a fight with WBA champ Dmitry Bivol.