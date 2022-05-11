By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Heavyweight southpaw Kris Terzievski (11-1-1, 8 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over rugby league legend and national heavyweight contender Paul Gallen (12-2-1, 7 KOs) to capture the Australian and Australasian heavyweight crowns at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW, televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports Pay-Per-View.

Gallen boxed aggressively with his taller opponent boxing on the backmove, scoring with accurate head and body shots. Terzievski was cautioned for pushing in round four and in round seven was deducted a point by referee Brad Vocale. Gallen was cautioned in round eight for punching behind the head. In the final round, Terzievski, who was visibly tired, boxed on the backmove with Gallen throwing bombs when the bell sounded. All three judges’ scores were 97-92, 97-92, 97-92

“Newcastle, you guys are savage,” said Terzievski. “What a warrior Gallen is man. I had to be disciplined. I watched Bivol on the weekend. For the first seven rounds, I thought the fight was entertaining. I looked like Usyk in there cutting angles. I am very proud of myself.”

Terzievski is trained by Melbourne veteran Ray Giles.

In other action, super-welterweight Nikita Tszyu (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped southpaw Mason Smith (5-1, 2 KOs) in round one of a scheduled six round bout. Tszyu got on top of his opponent early and dropped Mason with a right uppercut. Tszyu connected with a barrage that had Mason out on his feet at which point referee Will Soulos called it off at 2.41.

“I was a little bit shocked at first,” said Tszyu. “I didn’t expect him to come out guns blazing. I was expecting him to come out and box. I was hoping to go six rounds. He came out with the bombs so I had to trade with him.

“Nikita is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and brother of WBO #1 Tim Tszyu.

Also, Tokyo 2021 lightweight Olympic bronze medalist Harry Garside (3-0, 2 KOs) defended the Australian 135 pound championship successfully when he stopped Layton McFerran (5-1, 2 KOs).

Southpaw Garside was impressive as he displayed good mobility around the ring scoring with accurate head and body shots on his opponent. McFerran was aggressive in all the rounds but was outclassed and referee Brad Vocale crowned Garside at 2:07 of round seven.

“It was a bloody hard fight,” said Garside. “ All Tasmanians are as tough as nails. I have had some hand injuries. I have to get my hands right for my next fight. I would like to thank all my team.”

Super bantamweight Sam Goodman (11-0, 6 KOs) outscored Japanese southpaw Fumiya Fuse (11-2, 1 KO) over ten entertaining rounds to capture the IBF Intercontinental and WBO Oriental titles. Fuse was warned for holding in round two by referee Will Soulos and in round three the Japanese dropped Goodman with a left hand. Goodman boxed skillfully to gain control of the contest and be awarded the decision by scores of 98-91, 98-91, 98-91.

Welterweight Hassan Hamdan (5-0,1KO) scored a six round decision over southpaw Trent Girdham (3-1-0) in an action-packed bout. Hamdan was dropped by a right hook from Girdham in round one but rebounded well in a see-awing contest to be awarded the decision by scores 57-56, 58-55, 58-55.

Ringside commentators Ben Damon, Ebanie Bridges, Barry Michael and Jeff Fenech.

Promoter George and Matt Rose.