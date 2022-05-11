Hall of Fame boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather promises a special and unique boxing experience when he returns to the ring this Saturday, May 14 headlining “The Global Titans Fight Series” in an exhibition against unbeaten “Dangerous” Don Moore that serves as the main event of a pay-per-view lineup taking place “in the skies of Dubai” outdoors on the helipad of Dubai’s opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel.

“I promise you’ve never seen a boxing event like this,” said Mayweather. “I’m going to continue to break barriers on May 14. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event and I’m a once-in-a-lifetime fighter. There’s no one else in the sport who could headline an event this over the top. I’m going to give the fans what they paid for.

“I love displaying my talents for the whole world and doing something new that interests me. Boxing is entertainment, and that’s what I’m all about. I worked hard to accomplish more than anyone during my career, and now I’m going to enjoy the fruits of my labor, while still giving fans something exciting to watch.

“They always say the sky is the limit, well I feel like I’m pushing the limit in the entertainment world once again, going up and literally fighting in the sky. These are the kind of opportunities that I’m always going to jump at.

“I’ve known [opponent Don Moore] for a long time and I know that he’s a very smart fighter who I can’t take lightly. I believe that he’s coming to prove something in this fight. On top of this fight being at a one-of-a-kind venue, you’re going to see a guy coming in to take his shot at The Best Ever.”