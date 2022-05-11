May 11, 2022
Yoka in action Saturday

Tony Yoka (11-0, 9 KOs), the undefeated French heavyweight who captured Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games, takes a major step up in class this Saturday in a 10-round main event against Congolese contender Martin Bakole (17-1, 13 KOs) at Accor Arena in Paris.

Yoka-Bakole will stream live in the United States on ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Undercard action:

In an eight-round lightweight contest, two-time French Olympian and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha (1-0, 1 KO) will battle fellow unbeaten Mevy Boufoudi (8-0, 3 KOs). At the Tokyo Olympics, Oumiha lost to Keyshawn Davis, the eventual silver medalist and current Top Rank-signed standout.

French prospect Christ “Little T” Esabe (11-0, 3 KOs) takes a step up in class versus Venezuelan veteran Sander Diaz (13-8-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Esabe is the reigning WBC Francophone featherweight champion and a former French featherweight champion.

French amateur standout Victor Yoka, younger brother of Tony Yoka, will make his professional debut in a six-round lightweight bout against the durable Gurami Kurtanidze (4-14-5, 1 KO).

