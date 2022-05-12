Hollywood Fight Night Weights Callum Walsh 152.2 vs. Luis Garcia 153.4

Omar Cande Trinidad 125 vs. Andrew Othello Strode 123.6

Ernesto Mercado 139.6 vs. Jose Zaragoza 140

Chelsey Anderson 132.2 vs. Jessica Juarez 132.2

Marco Deckmann 186 vs. Jasper McCargo 186.6

David Romero 138 vs. Fernando Gaytan 138.8

Emmanuel Pacquiao ?? vs. Jonathan Barajas ??

(Three Round Amateur Bout – 140lb. division)

Dariial Kuchmenov 128 vs. Bacillo Monterros TBA

Ruben Islas TBA vs. Charles Clark TBA Venue: Quiet Cannon, Montebello Country Club, Montebello, California

Promoter: 360 Promoptions

TV: UFC Fightpass Kambosos-Haney undercard Yoka in action Saturday Like this: Like Loading...

