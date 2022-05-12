Callum Walsh 152.2 vs. Luis Garcia 153.4
Omar Cande Trinidad 125 vs. Andrew Othello Strode 123.6
Ernesto Mercado 139.6 vs. Jose Zaragoza 140
Chelsey Anderson 132.2 vs. Jessica Juarez 132.2
Marco Deckmann 186 vs. Jasper McCargo 186.6
David Romero 138 vs. Fernando Gaytan 138.8
Emmanuel Pacquiao ?? vs. Jonathan Barajas ??
(Three Round Amateur Bout – 140lb. division)
Dariial Kuchmenov 128 vs. Bacillo Monterros TBA
Ruben Islas TBA vs. Charles Clark TBA
Venue: Quiet Cannon, Montebello Country Club, Montebello, California
Promoter: 360 Promoptions
TV: UFC Fightpass