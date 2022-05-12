May 11, 2022
Boxing News

Hollywood Fight Night Weights

Callum Walsh 152.2 vs. Luis Garcia 153.4
Omar Cande Trinidad 125 vs. Andrew Othello Strode 123.6
Ernesto Mercado 139.6 vs. Jose Zaragoza 140
Chelsey Anderson 132.2 vs. Jessica Juarez 132.2
Marco Deckmann 186 vs. Jasper McCargo 186.6
David Romero 138 vs. Fernando Gaytan 138.8
Emmanuel Pacquiao ?? vs. Jonathan Barajas ??
(Three Round Amateur Bout – 140lb. division)
Dariial Kuchmenov 128 vs. Bacillo Monterros TBA
Ruben Islas TBA vs. Charles Clark TBA

Venue: Quiet Cannon, Montebello Country Club, Montebello, California
Promoter: 360 Promoptions
TV: UFC Fightpass

Kambosos-Haney undercard
Yoka in action Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>