By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
Unbeaten Denys Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) claimed the vacant WBO lightweight title with a twelve round split decision over three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena San Diego, California. It was a sloppy and awkward affair with Berinchyk winning 116-112, 115-113 on two cards. Navarrete was up 116-112 on the third card.
Things were slightly busy in the opening round as Navarrete pressed and Berinchyk started off stalking. Navarrete connected with a hard right hand early in the second round as he chased Berinchyk around and in the closing seconds of the round the two fighters exchanged in closing. Berichyk didn’t hold back in the third as Navarrete kept coming swinging with the looping punches as the Ukrainian retreated behind the jab. The southpaw Berinchyk boxed and worked the jab to begin the fourth and suddenly Navarrete exploded with his attack swinging wildly.
Attacking the body to begin the fifth, Navarrete went at Berinchyk and appeared to land low, the Ukrainian kept boxing utilizing the jab as Navarrete kept coming. Navarrete landed the much cleaner punhces but Berinchyk stayed busy and made it difficult for Navarrete as he was up on him. It was Navarrete that pressed the fight and stayed busy but that did not keep Berinchyk from mixing it up as he held his ground with the three division world champion as the fight was near the halfway mark.
In the ninth, Navarrete kept stalking as Berinchyk mixed it up and kept fighting on. In the the tenth, things got a bit rough as the fighitng continued, referee Jack Reiss issued Berinchyk a warning for holding, the crowd chanted Mexico as it was a pro-Navarrete crowd, the Mexican kept bringing it but Berinchyk did not back down and kept mixing it up. The championship rounds saw Berinchyk slip and fall to begin the eleventh as Navarrete kept pressing action, Berinchyk once again held Navarrete by the head as it appeared the Jack Reiss issued his final warning. The twelfth and final round, Navarrete and Berinchyk stayed busy and fought to the final bell.
After twelve rounds the judges scored the bout 116-112 for Navarrete, 116-112 for Berinchyk, and 115-113 for Berinchyk. With the win Deny’s Berinchyk becomes the new WBO lightweight champion on the same night his countrymate Oleksandr Usyk captures the undisputed heavyweight title.
* * *
Navarrete, who was seeking to become the sixth Mexican-born fighter to win world titles in four weight classes, said he’s not sure whether he’ll stay at lightweight or go back to junior lightweight where he is still champion.
Agree. Very sloppy fight. Navarrete looked slow. Right guy won the fight
You knew Navarrete fighting like that HAD to catch up to him eventually. That guy who fought tonight would have struggled to land anything at all on Stevenson or Loma. He looked terrible imo. I guess he goes back to rematch Valdez at 130 and you could have an all Ukraine unification at 135.
It always seems worse when drunk. Sober up and these things don’t matter so much. I stay off the alcohol when depressed because I feel more pain. Some people say it makes the numb, but it pushes me into dark places.
After that psychoanalysis… the right guy won. I kinda expected a gift decision to Navarrete, but the judges got it right.
Note : avarreye coming from 122 lbs
I thought it was close, but that Navarrete had the edge. A draw would have been acceptable to me. However, he was incredibly awkward and although I liked the way it allowed for him to throw punches at different speeds, it often made him look tired and off balance.
Yea I expecting a draw
You thought it was close?
The fight was close .. you know it !!!!!!!!
I don’t think you know shit about boxing Jimmy John and you sound like a racist piece of shit too! Did a Mexican whoop your ass, fuck your wife or boyfriend hmmm so much hate
Berinchyk won but it was vey sloppy, if you watch the fight again you will notice that navarrette that didn’t throw his left hand with any conviction and he was hesitant to throw at all. Navarrette was a true professional by not bringing that up and took the loss like a man
Juan or Jimmy, dumass. Navarette won that fight. Pat Russell was a referee in one of my fights. He told me I lost, yet the crowd came to me and told me I won and was robbed. Navarette won that fight, close but he won. BS.
Close fight. Not a robbery by any means, though I thought Navarette won given that he visibly hurt Barinchyk a few times in different rounds.
Navarette LOST BIG!
WTF you talkin bout Wills?
Looks like a drunk guy fighting a tired, sleepy guy..
A strange fight.
Navarrete should have applied far more pressure with far more body shots because Berinchyk had no sting with his punches.
Navarrete will probably wake up in the morning and say, “Sh*t, I should have applied a lot more pinche pressure behind a lot more pinche body shots because Berinchyk could not pinche break a pinche egg!!”
I had the Ukranian by 1 point but neither was impressive. Holding was ridiculous, should have cost B. a point.
Tim Bradley described the fight as two drunken uncles fighting in the backyard. Navarrete missed a lot of punches and was often turned around and out of position with those misses. Berinchyk has no punching power. He landed often with no effect. Navarrete was definitely the harder puncher but Berinchyk had an awkward style and Navarrete couldn’t land consistently. The right man won but that was one of the sloppiest fights I’ve seen in a long time.
Had the Ukranian winning 7-5. Navarette a true gentleman in defeat, not making the excuses that Fury made earlier in the day. When that final score was read, I figures yeah, Navarette will get it as the other judge had it 116-112 for Navarette.
Go back to 130 lbs, Navarrette. How in the hell are you going to contend with Tank, Shakur, and Loma. Gritty fighter, but horrible techniques, his trainer should be disbarred from boxing. Y’all talk about “boring” fighters. This style of fighting is boring to me.