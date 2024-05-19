By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Unbeaten Denys Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) claimed the vacant WBO lightweight title with a twelve round split decision over three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena San Diego, California. It was a sloppy and awkward affair with Berinchyk winning 116-112, 115-113 on two cards. Navarrete was up 116-112 on the third card.

Things were slightly busy in the opening round as Navarrete pressed and Berinchyk started off stalking. Navarrete connected with a hard right hand early in the second round as he chased Berinchyk around and in the closing seconds of the round the two fighters exchanged in closing. Berichyk didn’t hold back in the third as Navarrete kept coming swinging with the looping punches as the Ukrainian retreated behind the jab. The southpaw Berinchyk boxed and worked the jab to begin the fourth and suddenly Navarrete exploded with his attack swinging wildly.

Attacking the body to begin the fifth, Navarrete went at Berinchyk and appeared to land low, the Ukrainian kept boxing utilizing the jab as Navarrete kept coming. Navarrete landed the much cleaner punhces but Berinchyk stayed busy and made it difficult for Navarrete as he was up on him. It was Navarrete that pressed the fight and stayed busy but that did not keep Berinchyk from mixing it up as he held his ground with the three division world champion as the fight was near the halfway mark.

In the ninth, Navarrete kept stalking as Berinchyk mixed it up and kept fighting on. In the the tenth, things got a bit rough as the fighitng continued, referee Jack Reiss issued Berinchyk a warning for holding, the crowd chanted Mexico as it was a pro-Navarrete crowd, the Mexican kept bringing it but Berinchyk did not back down and kept mixing it up. The championship rounds saw Berinchyk slip and fall to begin the eleventh as Navarrete kept pressing action, Berinchyk once again held Navarrete by the head as it appeared the Jack Reiss issued his final warning. The twelfth and final round, Navarrete and Berinchyk stayed busy and fought to the final bell.

After twelve rounds the judges scored the bout 116-112 for Navarrete, 116-112 for Berinchyk, and 115-113 for Berinchyk. With the win Deny’s Berinchyk becomes the new WBO lightweight champion on the same night his countrymate Oleksandr Usyk captures the undisputed heavyweight title.

* * *

Navarrete, who was seeking to become the sixth Mexican-born fighter to win world titles in four weight classes, said he’s not sure whether he’ll stay at lightweight or go back to junior lightweight where he is still champion.