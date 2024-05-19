May 19, 2024
Boxing News

Brian Norman Jr Post Fight Comments

By Miguel Maravilla

Atlanta’s new WBO interim welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr talks beating WBO #1 Giovanni Santillan

Berinchyk edges Navarrete for WBO 135lb title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • that fight should have been stopped sooner. The “A Side ” Santillan was given every chance to stay in the fight and it was worse in the long run. Robert Garcia, the trainer for santillan , should have stopped it . shame on the dr. and commission too.

    Reply
    • >