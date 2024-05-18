Unbeaten WBO #15 cruiserweight Robin Safar (17-0, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (35-5-1, 29 KOs) on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Returning after two year layoff, 41-year-old Kovalev appeared to be a shadow of his former glory as Safar systematically broke him down. Safar finally dropped the Krusher with moments left in the fight. Scores were 97-92, 99-90, 95-94.
Unbeaten heavyweight Moses Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) made quick work of Ilja Mezencev (25-4, 21 KOs), finishing him 50 seconds into round two. Itauma claimed the WBO intercontinental belt.
Unbeaten WBC #10 lightweight Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) destroyed Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (23-2,16 KOs) in the first round. Chamberlain dropped Wahab twice to end it. Time was 2:42. Chamberlain claimed the WBC silver title.
Other Results:
David Nyika KO4 Michael Seitz (cruiserweight)
Isaac Lowe W10 Hasibullah Ahmadi featherweight)
Daniel Lapin KO1 Octavio Pudivitr (light heavyweight)
Kovalev needs to go home and get his fking cigarette box. His career is done.
Kovalev was actually doing relatively well, for 9 rounds, considering his time off and especially his age. Even to the point where he could have said he will be better next time. Then he goes and gets careless in the 10th round and gets knocked down badly, making that the picture everybody will remember.
It’s bad karma for all the stuff that he said about how he wants to hurt and kill his opponents…