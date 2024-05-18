Unbeaten WBO #15 cruiserweight Robin Safar (17-0, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (35-5-1, 29 KOs) on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Returning after two year layoff, 41-year-old Kovalev appeared to be a shadow of his former glory as Safar systematically broke him down. Safar finally dropped the Krusher with moments left in the fight. Scores were 97-92, 99-90, 95-94.

Unbeaten heavyweight Moses Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) made quick work of Ilja Mezencev (25-4, 21 KOs), finishing him 50 seconds into round two. Itauma claimed the WBO intercontinental belt.

Unbeaten WBC #10 lightweight Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) destroyed Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (23-2,16 KOs) in the first round. Chamberlain dropped Wahab twice to end it. Time was 2:42. Chamberlain claimed the WBC silver title.

Other Results:

David Nyika KO4 Michael Seitz (cruiserweight)

Isaac Lowe W10 Hasibullah Ahmadi featherweight)

Daniel Lapin KO1 Octavio Pudivitr (light heavyweight)