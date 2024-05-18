May 18, 2024
Kabayel KOs Sanchez in WBC eliminator

In a WBC heavyweight final eliminator, WBC #3 Agit Kabayel (25-0, 17 KOs) knocked out WBC #2 Frank Sanchez (24-1, 17 KOs) in round seven on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kabayel pressed the action from the start and walked down Sanchez the whole fight. Sanchez simply wasn’t able to handle the pressure and workrate of Kabayel. The end came in round seven when Kabayel floored Sanchez twice with a body shots. He was counted out at 2:33.

Sanchez, also rated WBO #3, WBA #4, IBF #6, was more than a 2:1 favorite. IBF #7, WBO #8, WBA #9 Kabayel now has consecutive upset wins against Sanchez and Arslanbek Makhmudov, who was a 9:1 favorite.

