Unheralded junior lightweight Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten IBF world champion Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) by eighth round TKO on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In round three, the 35-year-old Cacace hit Cordina on a break, then dropped him moments later – nearly getting a stoppage. Cordina recovered somewhat between rounds. Cacace later pummeled Cordina on the ropes in rounds six and seven. The bout was stopped by the referee after more punishment in round eight. Time was :39. Cordina was a 7:1 favorite.

