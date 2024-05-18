In a rematch between former champions for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title, unbeaten Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) regained the belt with a twelve round unanimous decision over Mairis Briedis (28-3, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Opetaia was in command for first five rounds, then broke the 39-year-old Briedis’ nose with a left hook in round six. Hopeless behind on the cards, Briedis rocked Opetaia in round ten and came on in the championship rounds. It was too little, too late, however. Scores were 117-111, 116-112, 116-112.

Opetaia previously won the IBF title against Briedis two years ago, but was forced to vacate the title to take a Saudi money fight rather than fighting the injured Briedis in a rematch. Briedis then had two IBF title fights fall through and Opetaia landed the shot to regain his old belt.