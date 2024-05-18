In a long-awaited bout for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, WBA/IBF/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) took the belt of WBC champion Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) by twelve round split decision on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk pressed the action and made Fury work every moment. Fury did good work to the body while Usyk connected with a straight left hands to the head. The 6’9 Fury began to find his range in round four, connecting from long range. Fury hurt Usyk with body shots in round six. Usyk adjusted with several good connects to shade round seven. Usyk repeatedly connected with Fury in round eight. Usyk rocked Fury and dropped him in round nine. Fury was reeling and barely survived. Fury attempted to box from a distance in rounds ten and eleven. In the final round, both had their moments. Scores were 115-112, 114-113 Usyk, 114-113 Fury.
Usyk became the third man to achieve undisputed status in two divisions, joining Terence Crawford and Nayoya Inoue.
The title may only be undisputed for a short time as the IBF won’t permit the automatic rematch.
Like I said, the gypsy queen.
Rob, that “Gypsy Queen” has accomplished more in one lifetime than you could in 100. Razor thin fight. Great performance by both men. Nothing “Queen” about it.
Gimme a break. It was a helluva fight.
Wow. Fury and Cordina both go down, two loudmouths getting spanked. Wonderful.
not that surprised. good for Usyk.
What an incredibly entertaining fight. When Usyk moved up to heavyweight, I didn’t think he would win it all, but he did win it all and he did it against the best! Beat AJ twice and now Fury. What a Warrior, what a Warrior.
Who’s looking forward to the rematch in the fall?
Big don’t spell bad! Fury tried to use his size and it didn’t work on Usyk like on previous opponents. Almost KOED Fury but ref ruined that . goes to show ya skills always prevail.
Agree with your comment on the referee, he twice seemed to try to stop Usyk from attacking when Fury was in trouble, though the knockdown was legitimate.
It should have been stopped in the round 9 the referee gave fury a big break he was out….
He really didn’t use his size not consistently
I was wrong….. Hats off to Usyk…… Great fight
Scooby-Doo I bet it all on on usyk. You said fury
Yep, I was wrong….That’s ok. 50/50 shot either way ya go! Congrats!
They almost gave the victory to the clown
Deserved win for Usyk. I had it 115 – 112…
even though my prediction was correct, I have to give Fury credit for showing more handspeed, fluency and ring generalship than I expected. A lesser fighter than usyk could have gone down several times from the body shots and uppercuts. The difference was balls. Usyk has incredible balls and fortitude and wanted it more. Fury threatened to take over in the middle rounds, but Usyk bit down on his gumshield and kept pressing forward and applying pressure. Usyk answered adversity in the same way that he answered adversity in round 10 of the 2nd joshua fight, when joshua had him under serious physical pressure. He bit down, moved up another gear, and took over. As I said, key to Usyk victory was to avoid the clinches.
Deji, For his own sake, Fury should have clinched more.
You mean cheap shot held and wrestled more which is not boxing..
Exactly. Clinching and holding would have served Fury, by allowing him to rest, and by tiring Usyk by laying 300lb on him. Also, you can get in a cheap shot or elbow or laces in a clinch or on the break. That’s why it was crucial for Usyk to avoid the clinch
What a referee!!! Was a standing knock down allowed??? What a shame! Fortunately it didn’t hall corrupted brits…
The ropes can’t hold you up. The referee actually did an awful job, because Fury slopped into the rounds 3 different times. A lot of referees would have stopped it.
Fury never got warned for hanging on to the rope can’t do that
He did that so many times. It was infuriating. Even Ali used to get warned for doing that back in the day.
I called this fight as such;
“This fight will mirror Whitaker v. Vasquez, 1995. Height wise, abilities
[ and forecasting ] outcome.”
Post fight; Fury needed that humble pie, in misrepresenting The Christ, cheapening Boxiana Science and not respecting and learning said Science to improve.
Told you so.
Wow! Go Usyk!
That fight was much better than I thought it was going to be. Uysk’s now two time undisputed and olympic gold medalist, that’s an all time great resumé.
Great fight! I think scoring wise it could have gone either way but Usyk got the better of the fight if that makes any sense. It looked like Fury was going to use his size successfully like I thought he would but imo he took his foot of the gas and Usyk is not someone you can lose focus with. There were a lot of rounds that could have gone either way but Fury should not complain. He clowned too much and Usyk stayed focused throughout and in the end I think that made the difference is a razor thin close fight. Ref also could have stopped the fight. I have seen stoppages over much less. Both men showed great heart. Interesting to see if Fury is able to make adjustments in rematch.
Even if Fury hadn’t clowned, the result would have been the same. Usyk was setting a pace that nobody could maintain, certainly not Fury. Usyk’s cardio is insane. The say he swims for hours at a time for cardio
great fight, terrible entertaintment, worst rap crap ever
Yeah, that rap was pretty bad. I wonder what the hell the poor Saudis made of that noise. WTF?
I always had Usyk as the winner, but I never imagined the fight would be that close. I think it is a shame to keep the titles frozen because of those insane rematch clauses instead of having the loser back on the line and letting the mandatory get their chance. So, at this pace, when will the winner of Hrgovic vs. Dubois or Cabayel have their opportunity in 2026 or 2027?
This fight deserves a rematch. Could have gone either way and either way it went both deserve their shot at redemption. This fight was way more entertaining than I expected.
Yes, the fight deserves a rematch, but this business of contracting a rematch 8 months later, and then a rubber match 8 months after that means that other contenders have to cool their heels for the next couple of years before they get a shot at the title.
Well the IBF is probably going to strip Usyk if he goes through with the rematch. I think Hrgovic – Dubois will probably be for the vacant belt.
If there’s a ‘bad guy’ in this? It’s Daryl Peoples and the IBF. Make it known that stripping Usyk is idiotic, and will do nothing more than relegate them to another Charles Martin era of “heavyweight champion.”
Agreed. At least give Usyk until, say, January to defend. Hrgovic isn’t even fighting until June, which means he’d only wait seven months. I can justify forcing him to take a mandatory against Hrgovic at some point… Hrgovic is a legit top 5 or 6 guy.. but allow at least a little grace.
Well that solves that,, Tyson Fury is silenced by a better boxer. IBF have said they won’t allow a rematch. We move on . Congratulations to Mr Usyk.
Undisputed champion!!
Usyk UNDISPUTED! Nearly a KO as I predicted as well. Well done Champ!
Can Fightnews.com make a thread where all of us that picked Usyk can get apologies from those who mocked us?
I wanted Usyk to win but thought that Fury would prevail because of his size and ability to place body shots.
The right guy won. I actually scored it 116 to 112. I tend to favor the aggressor in close rounds.
I have to wonder about the strategy for Fury backing up as much as he did. Pretty much anytime he came forward he was effective and yet, he continued to back away and let Usyk push the action. I bet they come in heavier for the rematch and come forward, possibly employing the dirtier tactics.
Last note: does anyone else think the referee Mark Nelson should retire? He was awful in this one. I felt like he should have warned Fury about the low blows and possibly taken a point if they persisted and he seemed unwilling to break them up when Fury held. Lastly, he should have called the knockdown much sooner. The ropes held Fury up at least 3 times. It’s not only a disservice to Usyk, but Fury as well. As we all know, 8 seconds is huge for Fury to recover and he could have avoided a bunch of shots.
The ref was sh*t. But the reason that Fury was forced to go backwards was because of the unrelenting pressure applied by Usyk. After the weigh-in, Usyk said to Fury: “Don’t be afraid. I won’t leave you alone”. Now we know exactly what he meant.
I applaud Usyk! I knew he would beat Fury by decision. Fury outweighed Usyk by nearly 40 lbs and had that height advantage, but as I sad before, he can’t knock out Usyk and can’t outbox him. If there is a rematch, Fury will add on more weight, then try to bully Usyk, but it won’t work. Usyk is simply too good. What a great day for the sport!
Fury did well in the middle rounds, he stopped going to Usy body and monkeying around too much.
The beginning of the end for Fury, the knockdown in the 9th, the busted nose.
Usyk executed flawlessly and kept his game plan, going forward, rapid combos
Great fight. I think fury can win a rematch. Needs to get in better shape. The 12 rds in this fight will help. Hoping usyk wins again but retiring would be fine. Always wanted to see Usyk vs Wilder.
It was a little weird of a fight, fury didn’t know when to strike or lay back
Rarely leaned on him and fought Usyks one big take away fury hit him with a huge upper cut and he ate it
The difference between the two of them is usyk does not get too high or too low and is stable and takes his craft serious physical health as well
Fun fight to watch I had the fight a split dec or 2 point win for usyk
Fury is such a plonker! That post fight interview was so on brand for that inflated ego that it was hard to watch. Aside from that, WHAT A PERFORMANCE BY USYK!!! Round 9 had me losing my s***! From the perspective of the fight, both men deserve props for a fantastic performance. Now, Usyk has Olympic gold, 2 division undisputed champ status, and a win against the boxing establishment (we all know they wanted Fury vs Joshua next). He could retire on that resume and be a f***ing legend. But jeez Fury, show more respect mate, you were flailing around the ring like a wounded rodeo clown, give Usyk his due mate! Still that fight should go down as one of the best in heavyweight history, wish I could have been ringside…
Stop crying about the ref. It’s a heavyweight title fight. I like Usyk but only fury haters are mad it wasn’t stopped. Nothing different than Gatti vs Ward Rd 9.
Scooby-Doo has never picked a winner
To me the thing that caught my eye was right at the beginning, when the fighters took off their robes. When Usyx fought Dubois, all the British were using an excuse that his belt line was too high. But last night Fury`s was the highest i have ever seen , it was almost under his armpit. It was a good fight, and the right man won, but i would not say it was great. To me the ref made a huge blunder in the 9th. Fury was out of it but the ropes held him up. the ref. should have stopped the fight. that standing 8 count gave him time to recover. The excuses as usual have started running down the road. Good morning sleep time.
Are you fkn kidding me????
I did not see the fight because I was at work
But fury couldn’t beat usyk????
After having all the advantages
-size
-height
-speed
Etc
And fury couldn’t beat usyk????
Waooooooo
Usyk: welcome to my list of top 10 greatest boxers of all times
Last week I took my hat off with inoue now I take it off with you
Great!!!!!!!
Ttyl guys because santillan VS Norman Jr is about to start and that’s the fight I care more today