By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

2020 Olympic Heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, California continued his KO streak as he stopped previously unbeaten Brandon Moore (14-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Torres came out swinging for the fences as Moore clinched and kept him close. Moore shoved Torres to begin round two and referee Thomas Taylor issued a warning. Later in the round, Torres caught Moore with a right but Moore stayed in the pocket and a brawl ensued briefly. The fighting continued in the third as Torrez and Moore went at each other with Torres backing Moore and catching him solidly at the end of the round. Moore began to back away as Torrez closed the distance and caught him with solid straight shots. Torrez sent Moore to the canvas to start the fifth. Moore appeared to be out but continued. The offense continued from Torres and he attacked and finished Moore forcing referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight at 1:39 of the fifth.

The son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, junior welterweight Emiliano Vargas (10-0, 8 KOs) of Las Vegas scored a sixth round stoppage over Angel Varela (10-3, 7 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico. Vargas was strong from the opening bell attacking Varela much of the fight. Vargas finished him off in the sixth and final round as referee Ray Corona stepped in to stop the fight. The time of the stoppage 1:01.

San Diego lightweight Jonny Mansour (1-0) made his pro debut by winning a unanimous decision over Anel Dudo (3-6, 1 KO). Mansour was superior than Dudo in his performance as he had a large crowd behind him supporting. Boxing efficiently and dominating en route to the decision win as all three judges scoerd the bout 40-36.

Kansas lightweight Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (13-0, 10 KO’s) won a unanimous decision over Wilfredo Flores (10-3-1, KO’s). It was all Garcia through eight rounds as he boxed and pitched a shutout in route to the decision win. All three judges scored the bout 80-72.

Featherweight prospect Jonathan Lopez (15-0, 11 KO’s) of Orlando, Florida stopped Edgar Ortega (14-3- 2, KO’s) of Mexicali, Mexico in eight rounds. Lopez’s attack was too much in the eighth and final round as the referee Ray Corona stepped in to stop the fight at 2:39 of the final round.

In the opening bout from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, super lightweight Art Barrera Jr. (5-0, 4 KO’s) won a unanimous decision over Levy Jose Garcia Benitez (3-2-1, KO’s). Barrera scored a knockdown in route to the decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-35.