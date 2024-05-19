“I believe I won that fight,” said former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) after losing a split decision to Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) in a clash for the undisputed heavyweight title on Saturday evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
“I believe he won a few of the rounds,” said Fury. “I thought I won a majority of them, and what can you do? These are one of those decisions in boxing. We both put on a good fight, the best we could do. And, you know, his country’s at war, so people are deciding with the country at war. But make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion and I’ll be back. We have a rematch clause.
“We go back, have a little rest up, spend some time with our families, and get it back on in October. I’m not going to sit here and cry and make excuses.”
I thought Fury won.
Of course, Fury would say that…… His arrogant ego is hurt…..
Yikes, some unnecessary cringy war confabulation. Followed with I’m not going to “make excuses.”
Putting your hands behind your back and making faces doesn’t win the fight. Your face was busted up and Usyk was landing a few more than you and he was the agressor the whole fight, lucky to stay on your feet. I’ve been saying it for years Joshua beats Fury all day. Sorry but Fury didn’t win
I’m English, and I wanted Fury to win, but I do think Usyk did edge it after the count on Fury.
It was a close fight, either guy could have pulled it off. They are both at the top of their game, there will be a rematch.
Of course he thinks he’s won. He is a man of excuses, a la Haney and Wilder. Maybe you win the rematch if you don’t clown around and try to mock your opponent. Making faces doesn’t win points.
Fury was always overrated and Overhyped in my opinion. Never was considered a great fighter. Just happened to come along in a era where his size and other heavyweights aren’t very good
You lost the fight suck it up,why bring the war into it,guess what he’ll beat your ass again,what will your excuse be then?
” I am not going to make excuses ….. But here are some excuses” . sore loser got beat by the better fighter .
If I was Usyk I would retire rather than give him a remach, then Fury and Joshua can fight each other for the belts and my money would be on Joshua to come out on top.
the referee could have stopped it in the ninth and also gave him extra time to recover and he still complains ” with no excuses ” of course