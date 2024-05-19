“I believe I won that fight,” said former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) after losing a split decision to Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) in a clash for the undisputed heavyweight title on Saturday evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“I believe he won a few of the rounds,” said Fury. “I thought I won a majority of them, and what can you do? These are one of those decisions in boxing. We both put on a good fight, the best we could do. And, you know, his country’s at war, so people are deciding with the country at war. But make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion and I’ll be back. We have a rematch clause.

“We go back, have a little rest up, spend some time with our families, and get it back on in October. I’m not going to sit here and cry and make excuses.”