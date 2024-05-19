May 18, 2024
Boxing Results

Khamukov, Macalooy still unbeaten

By Damon Gonzalez / LatinBox

Unbeaten middleweight Petr Khamukov (13-0, 6 KOs) from Woodland Hills, California, successfully defended his (NBA) National Boxing Association title by stopping Esau Herrera de la Cruz (21-17-1, 8 KOs) from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico at the official time 1:28 seconds of round three on Saturday night at the sold out Fox Theater in Redwood, California.

Unbeaten welterweight Jacob Macalooy (8-0, 4 KOs) from San Diego, CA., won by six round unanimous decision over Xavier Madrid (5-4, 2 KO’s) from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Macalolooy showed quicker hands, not allowing Madrid to get off any good shots. Score was 60-54 3x.

The fight card presented by Westside Promotions.

