By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Unbeaten “Monster” Naoya Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs), 121.75, impressively retained his undisputed super bantamweight belts when he survived a first round visit to the deck, knocked “Pantera” Luis Nery (35-2, 27 KOs), 121, down back in rounds two and five, and finally scored a bad knockdown again to cause the referee’s well-received intervention at 1:22 of the sixth round on Monday at Tokyo Dome, Japan. It was truly a give-and-take affair that fully entertained the huge crowd and streaming viewers all over the world.

(More to come)