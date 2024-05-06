By Joe Koizumi
Unbeaten “Monster” Naoya Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs), 121.75, impressively retained his undisputed super bantamweight belts when he survived a first round visit to the deck, knocked “Pantera” Luis Nery (35-2, 27 KOs), 121, down back in rounds two and five, and finally scored a bad knockdown again to cause the referee’s well-received intervention at 1:22 of the sixth round on Monday at Tokyo Dome, Japan. It was truly a give-and-take affair that fully entertained the huge crowd and streaming viewers all over the world.
P x p best!
I did not expect a ko by inoue I’m impressed again by the Japanese
Very made the mistake of use just the left hand and try to ko inoue with just one punch since he dropped inoue down in the first round
Definitely inoue is the number 1 pound x pound today and top 10 all times
He is overwhelming boxer
My hat off with inoue
I did. Nery was knocked out by the less talented Figuero and dominated thru 7 rounds a few fights back. I didn’t expect Nery to drop Inoue.
The odds for Inoue to win by k.o were higher than all the other pick / bets. So it’s not really a surprise.
Fun fight. Inoue looked as dry as a bone before bell. Nery a big guy. His left hook knockdiwn was legitimate. But Inoue is so smooth. That 6th round. Reminder of the Pacquiao v Hatton era.
Nery becomes the 1st fighter to knockdown the Monster, that was the last Hurray of Nery in this fight.
3 knockdowns later and Inoue finished Luis. Inoue took control from the 2nd round onwards.
Nery may have made a small crack in the armor of invincibility of Inoue; Now, we know Inoue is mortal.
It could have. But I think it was more of a flash knockdown. The way he reacted and evaded the entire onslaught from Nery afterwards showed that he wasn’t hurt. That part of the fight will be studied by everyone of his future opponents.
Exactly, the 1st round will be study by future opponents of Inoue, and see if that small crack from Nery can be exploited.
I thought after the knockdown that Nery could be the first opponent to present a real challenge to Naoya, but beside the knockdown in the 1st round, I did not see Nery doing anything significantly
Damn! Nery got dismantled baddly! I expected a brutal KO but, damn nery’s head got blown off, almost ripped off his body! That was a massacre performance by the monster. Simply, no match! Got to give nery some credit for at least getting up from that murderous knockout, it could have been worst at the least! I don’t see any decent challenge for the monster at 122, perhaps, he should try to go up and capture the 126 tittles and finish up at that weight class.
Inoue is perfection at 122. At 126 he will be in against guys like Figgy and Espinoza who are around 6 foot tall and weigh close to 150 on fight night
I agree. I think that as of right now, 122 is the sweet spot without sacrificing anything in his arsenal. At the lower weights, 4 pounds can make a huge difference in speed and reaction time. If he can make the weight without having to weaken himself, Inoue should have everyone come to him.
I expected Inoue to win by KO within 6 rounds or so as the lesser Figuero dominated and knocked out Nery a few fights back. Nery was overhyped but I didn’t expect was Nery knocking down Inoue. Good win for the champion Inoue.
Is how I saw it playing out. Two elite pro’s going at it with Inoue just too hard-a hitter
That was some special stuff….could write an essay on what I just witnessed….damn …just damn that was special and Nery came to fight…. Nery had the right game plan…. to be successful….but the combination of weapons that Inoue brings is must see …something to behold…the footwork…the off the chart boxing IQ……adjusting with the discipline, patience, poise in the pocket….watch the eyes on the inside with the second knockdown….Ray Robinson , Ali like mastery of punches, range with power and speed. The best compact short puncher ever…..ever Joe Louis….watch Inoue throw a finishing hook and then turn it over …short crisp louis like….I see it….others as well….Inoue is realistically surreal …… Kudos to Nery for being professional and coming to fight….wow!!!!!
Great fight, Nery tested him early just liked I had hoped. Inoue was very composed after getting dropped and just took over. Inoue has it all – Power, speed, skills and distance control.
Was hoping it would last longer and be more competitive but Inoue is a little beast!
Just a joy to watch Inoue fight. That guy has some of the best footwork I’ve ever seen. He can move wherever he wants in any direction and in less than a second plant his feet and throw full power and accurate. I thought Nery was a dangerous opponent (I think MJ would be as well), but they present a challenge that, potentially, brings out the best in Inoue. That was fantastic to watch and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a fighter who’s primed below featherweight who I would pick over Inoue. I think he might be the best little guy boxing’s ever had.
We are definitely experiencing one of the greatest to ever do it. I don’t recall seeing anyone around the 118-126 mark that has been so polished all around in a very long time. He has an answer for everything so far and lives about a second ahead of everyone. Gomez comes to mind, but Inoue definitely has greater discipline outside of the ring, which translates to his performances inside of it.
Agree Pete…just dynamic stuff..
Lucie you nailed it with the footwork on a dime and precise power punches in flurries…watch Ray Robinson…Ali..then watch..Inoue.the mastery is incredible….great take
Inoue is amazing
That was nasty. The knockdown in the first round only seemed to have woken Inoue up. Nery showed all of his cards trying to finish him and Inoue showed his IQ by formulating a counter plan the rest of the round. From the second forward, Inoue steadily took control with great angles and counters. By the middle of the 4th round, Inoue could have finished the fight at any point. Great win and a great way to start the world week.
As most here, I thought it would be stopped in the later middle rounds, but I found myself rooting for Nery to at least finish on his feet.
Tim Bradley has a massive mindgasm when Nery scored the knockdown, but was slowly gutted as the fight progressed. Lol! By the end, you can hear the pain in his voice. Don’t make it so obvious Tim.
Actually Peter..,Tim did give Inoue his props…just listen to the commentary…. actually Tim had a unique perspective of praise given to Inoue talent….Listen to Tim acknowledge Inoue on that ESPN show that talks about the State of the Game…. Not defending anyone but give deserved criticism….here Tim acknowledged Greatness….not that Inoue needs any type of acknowledgement…. performance in the ring speaks for itself…..liked the Humbleness of Inoue …in the after fight interview…his proposed next opponent tried to trash talk…Inoue responded but did not even look in his direction….calmly…chilling….
Will say though that ring is oversized
….for the movement styled fighter….better be in shape to fight in Japan…
BS early stoppage, Nery wasnt hurt.
agree to disagree
Nery was weakened and vulnerable by the onslaught of the monster.
3 knockdowns, Nery was ready to go
So impressed with Inoue. He epitomizes what the sport of boxing is all about and what a true champion is.
Credit to Nery for his effort. Difficult to put Inoue down, so I applaud him for that. I had never heard of him before.
I didn’t expect anything less from Inoue. He’s not called “Monster” for now reason. I am surprised Nery put him down. In no particular order, you gotta put this man in top 3 p4p.