Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall once again exchange verbals ahead of May 25’s much anticipated rematch.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
That first fight was about a draw. How is Catterall going to go to Scotland and win? It wasn’t that convincing. Josh Taylor should already be a welterweight.
I would rather see Josh Taylor vs Ryan Garcia in the UK, then you could tell if Ryan Garcia is #10 (at best) pound for pound.
Teofimo is pretty good. Why isn’t Devin Haney talking about unifying with Teofimo (after Haney wins a fight).
Taylor vs Catterall 2 is a big fight in the UK, even without a belt.
I’m of the opinion that Taylor is in decline. Catterall is a super tricky opponent.