WBA super featherweight champion Lamont “The Reaper” Roach Jr. (24-1-1, 9 KOs) will defend his title against WBA #12 Feargal “Fearless” McCrory (16-0, 8 KOs) at the Entertainment & Sports Arena (ESA) on June 28 in his hometown of Washington, DC.
The co-main event will feature undefeated Lester Martinez (17-0, 15 KOs) taking on Carlos Gongora (22-2, 17 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight tilt, while former world champion Joshua Franco (18-2-3, 8 KOs) will battle Geraldo Valdez (16-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight contest.
The card is promoted by NoXcuse Promotions, led by Lamont Roach, Sr., who trains and manages his son. Tickets are $75 to $500 with live streaming on ProBox TV.
That’s actually a pretty good card for what it is. I think Roach needs a big promoter. He’s an excellent fighter and I think, given all the talent they have between 126 and 135, Top Rank would be interested in having another world champion. Gongora should still have enough left to ask some questions of Martinez and, unsurprisingly, Franco is ALREADY calling his short-lived retirement to an end.