WBA super featherweight champion Lamont “The Reaper” Roach Jr. (24-1-1, 9 KOs) will defend his title against WBA #12 Feargal “Fearless” McCrory (16-0, 8 KOs) at the Entertainment & Sports Arena (ESA) on June 28 in his hometown of Washington, DC.

The co-main event will feature undefeated Lester Martinez (17-0, 15 KOs) taking on Carlos Gongora (22-2, 17 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight tilt, while former world champion Joshua Franco (18-2-3, 8 KOs) will battle Geraldo Valdez (16-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round super flyweight contest.

The card is promoted by NoXcuse Promotions, led by Lamont Roach, Sr., who trains and manages his son. Tickets are $75 to $500 with live streaming on ProBox TV.