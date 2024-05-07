Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

The annual IBF convention kicked off at the Marriott San Juan and Stellaris Casino in Condado, with their opening cocktail party. Some 250 guests were on hand to enjoy a plethora of hors d’oeuvres, beverages and a special rum punch. While tomorrow evening will see the annual Meet The Champs cocktail, tonight saw former two-time Champ Tomoki Kameda and current IBF 105 lb. champ Ginjiro Shigeoka, graced the attendees with their presence.

There was also a concurrent artisan expo set up outside the cocktail ballroom with local artists displaying their craft for sale.

An ambitious agenda is scheduled for the week, starting with general assembly, directors reports, ring officials seminars, the medical seminar, Meet the Champs and the closing cocktail and awards banquet.