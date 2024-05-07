May 7, 2024
Boxing News

Stevenson/Foster twinbill set for July 6

Shakur Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) will make the inaugural defense of his WBC lightweight world championship against 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) on ESPN July 6, at Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

Shakur Stevenson: “It feels good to be going back home to Newark, where they appreciate a young legend, and to make my first title defense at 135. On July 6, Down Goes Artem!”

Artem Harutyunyan: “I respect Shakur Stevenson as a champion, but I’m coming to shock his hometown fans and win the WBC lightweight championship. This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I will take full advantage of it.”

In the co-feature, O’Shaquie Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) will defend his WBC super featherweight world title against Olympic gold medalist and three-time world title challenger Robson Conceição (18-2-1, 9 KOs).

O’Shaquie Foster: “I’m excited to be back for my third title defense. Conceição is a great opponent who has been in the ring with a lot of top fighters, but come July 6, we will be ready. I will keep proving that I’m one of the best fighters in the world.”

Robson Conceição: “I’m not going to let this opportunity slip away. I can guarantee that I’ll give my best. I’ll leave everything in the ring. Blood, sweat, and dedication—everything will be invested in this title bout.”

In the 10-round lightweight televised opener, Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs) will take on Miguel Madueño (31-2, 28 KOs).

Undercard action — streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ — includes the return of 20-year-old lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) against Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs) and unbeaten 6’7 heavyweight prospect Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba (13-0, 7 KOs) versus Richard Lartey (16-6, 13 KOs).

39th IBF Convention Opening Cocktail

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >