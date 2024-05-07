Shakur Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) will make the inaugural defense of his WBC lightweight world championship against 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs) on ESPN July 6, at Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

Shakur Stevenson: “It feels good to be going back home to Newark, where they appreciate a young legend, and to make my first title defense at 135. On July 6, Down Goes Artem!”

Artem Harutyunyan: “I respect Shakur Stevenson as a champion, but I’m coming to shock his hometown fans and win the WBC lightweight championship. This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I will take full advantage of it.”

In the co-feature, O’Shaquie Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) will defend his WBC super featherweight world title against Olympic gold medalist and three-time world title challenger Robson Conceição (18-2-1, 9 KOs).

O’Shaquie Foster: “I’m excited to be back for my third title defense. Conceição is a great opponent who has been in the ring with a lot of top fighters, but come July 6, we will be ready. I will keep proving that I’m one of the best fighters in the world.”

Robson Conceição: “I’m not going to let this opportunity slip away. I can guarantee that I’ll give my best. I’ll leave everything in the ring. Blood, sweat, and dedication—everything will be invested in this title bout.”

In the 10-round lightweight televised opener, Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs) will take on Miguel Madueño (31-2, 28 KOs).

Undercard action — streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ — includes the return of 20-year-old lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) against Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs) and unbeaten 6’7 heavyweight prospect Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba (13-0, 7 KOs) versus Richard Lartey (16-6, 13 KOs).