By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)
Unbeaten southpaw Japanese Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs), 117.75, captured the WBA bantamweight belt as he surprisingly upset prohibitive favorite Jason Moloney (27-3, 19 KOs), 117.75, and scored a unanimous decision (116-111 twice, 117-110) over twelve rounds on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Moloney stayed too cautious against the challenger’s vaunted punching power to throw positive combinations as usual, while Takei, formerly a K-1 titlist, remained more aggressive to the more experienced champ all the way. Yoshiki, however, was in great trouble with Jason’s last surge to be save by the final bell.
Upsets to who??
I won 250 with 50 by decicion takei
The point deduction in the 2nd round due to a low body shot was a bad call.
Takei controlled the distance, with speed, jabs, and body shots.
Courageous Moloney in the 12th round, Takei was tiring.
Nery dropped Inoue in the 1st round
Inoue returns the favor and drops Nery in the 2nd round
Japan goes from having the undisputed 118lb champion to now having ALL FOUR bantamweight champions in like two and half years.
Not a long time ago, Japanese boxers were average boxers. A few years ago they become monsters. Something we don’t know is happening….