By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Unbeaten southpaw Japanese Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs), 117.75, captured the WBA bantamweight belt as he surprisingly upset prohibitive favorite Jason Moloney (27-3, 19 KOs), 117.75, and scored a unanimous decision (116-111 twice, 117-110) over twelve rounds on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Moloney stayed too cautious against the challenger’s vaunted punching power to throw positive combinations as usual, while Takei, formerly a K-1 titlist, remained more aggressive to the more experienced champ all the way. Yoshiki, however, was in great trouble with Jason’s last surge to be save by the final bell.

(More to come)