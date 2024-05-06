By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

WBA bantamweight titlist Takuma Inoue (20-1, 5 KOs), 117.75, came off the canvas in the first round, dominated the proceedings and retained his belt by a unanimous decision (118-109 twice, 116-111) over WBA#1 Sho Ishida (34-4, 17 KOs), 117.75, over twelve fast rounds on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. The champ hit the deck with the challenger’s countering left hook over his jab in the initial session, but Takuma quickly regained his rhythm and timing from the second round on. Takuma positively mixed it up in the close range all the way, punishing the much taller Ishida with repeated uppercuts to the face in the close quarter. Continually nose-bleeding, Ishida couldn’t cope with Takuma’s aggression thereafter.

(More to come)