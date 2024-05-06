By Joe Koizumi
WBA bantamweight titlist Takuma Inoue (20-1, 5 KOs), 117.75, came off the canvas in the first round, dominated the proceedings and retained his belt by a unanimous decision (118-109 twice, 116-111) over WBA#1 Sho Ishida (34-4, 17 KOs), 117.75, over twelve fast rounds on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. The champ hit the deck with the challenger’s countering left hook over his jab in the initial session, but Takuma quickly regained his rhythm and timing from the second round on. Takuma positively mixed it up in the close range all the way, punishing the much taller Ishida with repeated uppercuts to the face in the close quarter. Continually nose-bleeding, Ishida couldn’t cope with Takuma’s aggression thereafter.
The Inoues had scares in the first round and bounced back effortlessly. I think it’s genetic and their parents will say “they get it from my side”. That entire camp shows incredible poise and discipline, the way all fighters should be. Good win for Takuma who is still getting better.
Very impressed with Inoue and I consider him best P4P. He showed a champion’s heart coming off the canvas like that. Huge difference between a real professional champion fighter like Inoue and a street-talking, media darling pretender and cheater like Garcia. The sport of boxing needs more of the former and an elimination of the latter.