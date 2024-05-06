May 6, 2024
Boxing Results

Akui defeats Kuwahara again, keeps WBA 112lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

WBA flyweight champ Seigo Yuri Akui (20-2-1, 11 KOs), 112, successfully made his first defense as he kept stalking elusive footworker Taku Kuwahara (13-2, 8 KOs), 112, maintained the pressure and pounded out a unanimous decision (117-111 twice, 118-110) over twelve rounds on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. It was their rematch since Akui scored a tenth and final round stoppage over Kuwahara in then defending his national flyweight belt in 2021. The champ proved again he’s more powerful in swapping punches to force the challenger to stick his running strategy. Taku occasionally attempted to respond to Seigo’s aggression, but his retaliation was not enough to take back the pace and overcome his deficits on points.

(More to come)

Takuma Inoue survives a knockdown, keeps WBA 118lb belt
Ex-IBF champ Doheny stops Filipino Bayogos

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>