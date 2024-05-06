By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

WBA flyweight champ Seigo Yuri Akui (20-2-1, 11 KOs), 112, successfully made his first defense as he kept stalking elusive footworker Taku Kuwahara (13-2, 8 KOs), 112, maintained the pressure and pounded out a unanimous decision (117-111 twice, 118-110) over twelve rounds on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. It was their rematch since Akui scored a tenth and final round stoppage over Kuwahara in then defending his national flyweight belt in 2021. The champ proved again he’s more powerful in swapping punches to force the challenger to stick his running strategy. Taku occasionally attempted to respond to Seigo’s aggression, but his retaliation was not enough to take back the pace and overcome his deficits on points.

(More to come)