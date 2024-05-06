May 6, 2024
Ex-IBF champ Doheny stops Filipino Bayogos

By Joe Koizumi
In the curtain raiser of the Inoue-Nery gigantic promotion at Tokyo Dome, former IBF junior feather champ TJ Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs), 121.75, decked an easy TKO victory over previously unbeaten Filipino Bryl Bayogos (7-1-1, 2 KOs), 121.5, at 2:51 of the fourth round in a scheduled eight on Monday. Doheny quickly caught the still nervous and stiff Filipino and dropped him with solid body shots twice in the third, and followed up so furiously that the referee called a well-timed halt in round four, when Bayogos fell down again. Doheny scored his fourth triumph in as many bouts in Japan since he dethroned then IBF ruler Ryosuke Iwasa on points in 2018. The Irishman TJ, now residing in Australia for years, is gunning for a shot at “Monster” Naoya Inoue. Doheny had been supposed to fight Inoue should Luis Nery become unavailable by any inconvenience, but it eventually didn’t materialize with Nery successfully having made weight.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

