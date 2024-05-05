WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will still be fighting on the June 1 megacard taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Although his undisputed showdown against WBC/IBF/WBO champ Artur Beterbiev was postponed to to an injury suffered by Beterbiev, Bivol will now reportedly face unbeaten IBF #2 rated Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs).
Zanid is pretty good, should be a good fight and a good card…
Pity Benadives is fighting the other fellow at 175,, would of been a good matchup replacement
Benavidez,,, apologies.