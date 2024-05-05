New opponent for Bivol WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will still be fighting on the June 1 megacard taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Although his undisputed showdown against WBC/IBF/WBO champ Artur Beterbiev was postponed to to an injury suffered by Beterbiev, Bivol will now reportedly face unbeaten IBF #2 rated Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs). Inoue, Nery make weight Like this: Like Loading...

