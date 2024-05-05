By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The weigh-in ceremony for the quadruple world title event took place at Tokyo Dome Hotel on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. The weigh-in results and the officials of the respective title bouts are as follows:

Undisputed super bantamweight title bout

Naoya Inoue (Japan) 121.75

Luis Nery (Mexico) 121

Referee Michael Griffin (Canada); judges Benoit Roussel (Canada), Jose Roberto Torres (Puerto Rico), Adam Height (Australia); supervisors WBC Duane Ford (US), WBA Won Kim (Korea), WBO Leon Panoncillo (US), IBF Tsuyoshi Yasukochi (Japan)

WBO bantamweight title bout

Jason Moloney (Australia) 117.75

Yoshiki Takei (Japan) 117.75

Referee Steve Willis (US); judges Lou Moret (US), Ellis Johnson (US), Benoit Roussel (Canada); supervisor Leon Panoncillo (US)

WBA bantamweight title bout

Takuma Inoue (Japan) 117.75

Sho Ishida (Japan) 117.75

Referee Luis Pabon (Puerto Rico); judges Pinit Prayadsab (Thailand), Kazunobu Asao (Japan), Michiaki Someya (Japan), supervisor Won Kim (Korea)

WBA flyweight title bout

Seigo Yuri Akui (Japan) 112

Taku Kuwahara (Japan) 112

Referee Raul Caiz Jr. (US); judges Jose Roberto Torres (Puerto Rico), Pinit Prayadsab (US), Yoshikazu Furuta (Japan); supervisor Won Kim (Korea)

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions in association with Top Rank and Teiken Promotions.

TV: Amazon Prime Video in Japan, ESPN+ in US

