By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
The weigh-in ceremony for the quadruple world title event took place at Tokyo Dome Hotel on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. The weigh-in results and the officials of the respective title bouts are as follows:
Undisputed super bantamweight title bout
Naoya Inoue (Japan) 121.75
Luis Nery (Mexico) 121
Referee Michael Griffin (Canada); judges Benoit Roussel (Canada), Jose Roberto Torres (Puerto Rico), Adam Height (Australia); supervisors WBC Duane Ford (US), WBA Won Kim (Korea), WBO Leon Panoncillo (US), IBF Tsuyoshi Yasukochi (Japan)
WBO bantamweight title bout
Jason Moloney (Australia) 117.75
Yoshiki Takei (Japan) 117.75
Referee Steve Willis (US); judges Lou Moret (US), Ellis Johnson (US), Benoit Roussel (Canada); supervisor Leon Panoncillo (US)
WBA bantamweight title bout
Takuma Inoue (Japan) 117.75
Sho Ishida (Japan) 117.75
Referee Luis Pabon (Puerto Rico); judges Pinit Prayadsab (Thailand), Kazunobu Asao (Japan), Michiaki Someya (Japan), supervisor Won Kim (Korea)
WBA flyweight title bout
Seigo Yuri Akui (Japan) 112
Taku Kuwahara (Japan) 112
Referee Raul Caiz Jr. (US); judges Jose Roberto Torres (Puerto Rico), Pinit Prayadsab (US), Yoshikazu Furuta (Japan); supervisor Won Kim (Korea)
Promoter: Ohashi Promotions in association with Top Rank and Teiken Promotions.
TV: Amazon Prime Video in Japan, ESPN+ in US
_
Vamos panteraaaaas