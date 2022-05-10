Last Saturday, heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin returned from a nearly three-year layoff to score a fifth-round TKO over capable journeyman Rodney Moore. Fighting in the main event of a DM Fight Promotions event at McBride Hall in Gary, Indiana, Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) of Saginaw, MI, looked sharp while dismantling Houston’s Moore (20-22-2, 9 KOs), who has been known to pull off the occasional upset against his laundry list of undefeated and high-profile opponents. Referee Steve Wilson officially decided he had seen enough at :34 of the fifth.

“To be honest, it felt like I never left the ring,” said the happy Franklin, post-fight. “I was ready to put on a show for the fans and also show my power and speed. I gave the fans what they wanted… a knockout! Being away for two years, you get a chance to study not only other fighters but yourself and I’m better than ever.”

Franklin says although he was happy to be back, he’s really hoping to be in with another significant heavyweight within a year.

“I want to show my skills against the top 15 fighters in the world. I’m a more powerful, faster fighter than all of them and I’m ready to prove it. I’m 28 years old, and I want to be the people’s champ. I want the fans to enjoy my success. The heavyweight division is wide open. I want to fight the Tyson Fury or anyone in the top 15. I consider my skill level better than those ranked up there and I’m ready to prove it.”

Franklin’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says now that Franklin is back in action, he’s planning a big year for the 6’ 2” fighter known as the “989 Assassin.”

“Jermaine is one of the best American heavyweights in the world who is ready for the break into top contender status,” affirmed Salita. “This is going to be a big breakout year for Jermaine.”