By Bob Ryder

Promoter Carlos Llinas presents his next installment of his successful, long running Night of Knockouts series this Friday at the Sound Board inside Detroit’s Motor City Casino-Hotel. In the eight round super welterweight main event, Ermal Hadribeaj will tangle with Sidney Rosa with the NABF Junior Title at stake. Hadribeaj hails from Miami Beach by way of Albania and will be looking to improve on his (12-0-1, 6 KOs) record and add a belt as well to his resume in the process. Rosa, also undefeated at (5-0, 2 KOs) brings a further international flavor to the card as he comes into town from Portugal having moved there from Angola. This Friday the 13th will be unlucky for one of the two main event combatants as someone will suffer there first loss (barring of course a draw).

In one of the six round supporting contests local favorite and undefeated cruiser weight Derrick Miller Jr seeks to remain so as he takes on veteran Larry Pryor. Pryor calls Fredrick, Maryland home and has lost more than he has won in his 40 bout career but has shown the ability to spring an upset. Miller will need to be on his game to continue his forward progress. The other six round fight of the night features middleweights Matthew Rodriguez vs Christian Aguirre.

Six four round bouts fill out the rest of the show. Former National Golden Gloves champion Morris Young goes up against Brennon Crew at super welterweight. Also at super welter Brandon Colston makes his pro debut against Mckinley Smith. Samuel Rizzo takes on Ronny Arana at super featherweight. Grand Rapids welterweight Ramon Guevara returns to the ring after a five year layoff to battle LaQuan Lewis. At heavyweight Vernon Webber will mix it up with Carlos Black. Dwane Taylor matches up with Marshawn Hughes in a super lightweight bout.

Friday night doors open at 6:30 PM with the first bout set to go off at 7 PM. Limited tickets available at the door on fight night.