Today is Media Day ahead of the history-making 5 vs 5 collision between promotional rivals Queensberry and Matchroom, a $69.99 PPV event taking place Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arebia.

Heavyweight: “Big Bang” Zhilei Zhang vs. “Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder

Heavyweight: IBF #1 contender Filip Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois

Featherweight: WBA world champion Ray Ford vs. Nick Ball

Middleweight: Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams

Light heavyweight: Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig ‘Spider’ Richards

In addition, WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol will defend against Malik Zinad.

Here are a few shots from Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing: