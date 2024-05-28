The WBC Board of governors has voted to designate current WBC welterweight champion Terence Crawford as champion in recess. Crawford will next move up to super welterweight to fight for the WBA title against Israil Madrimov on August 3 in Los Angeles. The WBC has officially sanctioned Crawford-Madrimov as a final elimination bout for the mandatory position in the super welterweight division. Crawford will inform the WBC which division he wishes to compete in after the August fight.

