The WBC Board of governors has voted to designate current WBC welterweight champion Terence Crawford as champion in recess. Crawford will next move up to super welterweight to fight for the WBA title against Israil Madrimov on August 3 in Los Angeles. The WBC has officially sanctioned Crawford-Madrimov as a final elimination bout for the mandatory position in the super welterweight division. Crawford will inform the WBC which division he wishes to compete in after the August fight.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
More BS from these criminals.
Same governing body that gave Jermall Charlo 3 years to sit on his belt!! At least they got this one right??!!
Only if you believe champion in recess means anything.