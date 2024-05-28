Two weeks ago, the IBF ordered undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez to defend against IBF #1 contender William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs), who has been the IBF mandatory since July 2022. Both parties were given until June 12th to reach an agreement, however according to Scull’s promoter Ingo Volckmann, the Canelo camp hasn’t responded and the IBF has granted the Scull camp an early purse bid on June 6.
“Canelo has to fight us now or he will give up the title,” said Volckmann. “Since the IBF has now officially announced the purse bid, Canelo cannot apply for a special permit, as Oleksandr Usyk has now done. The only thing they could do is agree on a ‘step aside’ fee with us in order to postpone the fight again. It’s all well and good that he’s Canelo, but he also has to play by the rules no matter how popular he is. We’ve waited long enough. There will definitely be an offer from us at the purse bid because we want the fight!”
William who? Sanctioning bodies have/are destroying this sport. TIME TO PUT THEM TO PASTURE.
The IBF, out of all the organizations, usually sticks to their rules. They stripped Crawford last year, Opetaia this year, and they’ve already stripped Canelo once before, at 160, a few years ago.
the IBF was wrong for stripping Bud he had just won that title the rules dont call for an immediate madatory never did
Canelo has nothing to gain by fighting this guy.
Who cares about the IBF.
Lets take care of Crawford then Benavides.
Nobody beats Canelo @ 168lbs. NOBODY!!!!
You have more faith than team Canelo.
Bid deal you’re “ordering” Canelo to fight another bum of the month. I’m sure Canelo is ok with this fight and will hid behind this “order”. Should have “ordered” him to fight Benavidez. That’s when the statement ” he also has to play by the rules no matter how popular he is” would have meant something
the IBF is about to get replaced with the IBO with all their BS lol the organizations must realize the fighters make them not the other way around
Wonderful news for boxing: IBF to be replaced by the IBO!!! YEAH RIGHT.
You know, these ‘mandatory’ fights the belts keep ordering wouldn’t be half as bad if they just ACKNOWLEDGED OTHER CHAMPS IN THE DIVISION. Ie if the IBF champ would just rank the WBC/WBA/WBO champ as #1/2/3, then we would actually have quality mandatory challengers like in the far past.
Instead they live in this weird delusion where you can be the #1 challenger in the division for months, but as soon as you win a rival belt you’ve been stricken from existence. It’s such a joke, on top of all these alphabet belts being a joke in the first place.
Oh yes, Canelo is very respectful following rules when he is ordered to fight a spongy mandatory. How we can forget Yildirim?
Probably wouldn’t bother him to give up this meaningless belt.
Another European pastry, I’ll pass.
This is why boxing sucks.
I just read that he’s planning to vacate.
It has been said Canelo is dropping the IBF title. The man refuses to fight this nobody. There are better fights to be had.