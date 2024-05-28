Two weeks ago, the IBF ordered undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez to defend against IBF #1 contender William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs), who has been the IBF mandatory since July 2022. Both parties were given until June 12th to reach an agreement, however according to Scull’s promoter Ingo Volckmann, the Canelo camp hasn’t responded and the IBF has granted the Scull camp an early purse bid on June 6.

“Canelo has to fight us now or he will give up the title,” said Volckmann. “Since the IBF has now officially announced the purse bid, Canelo cannot apply for a special permit, as Oleksandr Usyk has now done. The only thing they could do is agree on a ‘step aside’ fee with us in order to postpone the fight again. It’s all well and good that he’s Canelo, but he also has to play by the rules no matter how popular he is. We’ve waited long enough. There will definitely be an offer from us at the purse bid because we want the fight!”