Following his 40-second demolition of Mark Heffron last week, WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) will next face three-time world title challenger Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) in the 10-round main event on August 17 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.
Christian Mbilli: “It’s an honor to fight Sergiy Derevyanchenko. I’ve been hearing about him since I was 16, in the amateur ranks, where he defeated several Frenchmen. In the pros, he has only fought big names, so this will definitely be my biggest fight to date. I can’t wait for it. It’s going to be a war.”
Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “If I win this fight, I expect to fight for a world title next, which has always been my ultimate goal. I expect August 17 to be a war and a Fight of the Year-type candidate, and I will be the winner.”
Sergiy always in tough. How much more can he endure? Hope he has a good pension set up, because he may be walking on his heels 10 years from now.
I was thinking the same thing. As much as boxing fans enjoy these throwback style fighters we don’t want to see them seriously hurt.
A fight fan has to support Sergiy Derevyanchenko in any fight he fights in. Pure heart and guts. All the best to him, but there is a limit to how many fights a boxer can have like he does in every fight.
Still recon Derevyanchenko gave GGG one of his toughest fights ever.
That’s a pretty good next step for Mbilli. Let’s see if he can be the first to stop Derevyanchenko and you have to love how active they’re keeping him. Not a week on and the next fight’s already scheduled.
Derevyanchenko has not been stopped so a KO would be a statement by Mbilli. Derevyanchenko has not had a big fight victory but if he fights like he did against Munguia he may have a chance here.