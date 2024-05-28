May 28, 2024
Boxing News

Mbilli returns August 17

Following his 40-second demolition of Mark Heffron last week, WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) will next face three-time world title challenger Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) in the 10-round main event on August 17 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Christian Mbilli: “It’s an honor to fight Sergiy Derevyanchenko. I’ve been hearing about him since I was 16, in the amateur ranks, where he defeated several Frenchmen. In the pros, he has only fought big names, so this will definitely be my biggest fight to date. I can’t wait for it. It’s going to be a war.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “If I win this fight, I expect to fight for a world title next, which has always been my ultimate goal. I expect August 17 to be a war and a Fight of the Year-type candidate, and I will be the winner.”

Analysis After the Storm, Usyk Vs. Fury
IBF orders Canelo-Scull Purse Bid

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Sergiy always in tough. How much more can he endure? Hope he has a good pension set up, because he may be walking on his heels 10 years from now.

    Reply

    • I was thinking the same thing. As much as boxing fans enjoy these throwback style fighters we don’t want to see them seriously hurt.

      Reply

  • A fight fan has to support Sergiy Derevyanchenko in any fight he fights in. Pure heart and guts. All the best to him, but there is a limit to how many fights a boxer can have like he does in every fight.

    Reply

  • That’s a pretty good next step for Mbilli. Let’s see if he can be the first to stop Derevyanchenko and you have to love how active they’re keeping him. Not a week on and the next fight’s already scheduled.

    Reply

  • Derevyanchenko has not been stopped so a KO would be a statement by Mbilli. Derevyanchenko has not had a big fight victory but if he fights like he did against Munguia he may have a chance here.

    Reply
    • >