Following his 40-second demolition of Mark Heffron last week, WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) will next face three-time world title challenger Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) in the 10-round main event on August 17 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Christian Mbilli: “It’s an honor to fight Sergiy Derevyanchenko. I’ve been hearing about him since I was 16, in the amateur ranks, where he defeated several Frenchmen. In the pros, he has only fought big names, so this will definitely be my biggest fight to date. I can’t wait for it. It’s going to be a war.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “If I win this fight, I expect to fight for a world title next, which has always been my ultimate goal. I expect August 17 to be a war and a Fight of the Year-type candidate, and I will be the winner.”