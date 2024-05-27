Super lightweight contender Jack Catterall will seek a world title shot against WBO champion Teofimo Lopez after gaining revenge against Josh Taylor on Saturday night in a non-title grudge match.

“The world title has always been the dream for me,” said Catterall. “We didn’t get the undisputed and we didn’t get the world titles last time. But that’s fine because that chapter has been rewritten now. We’re in a great position and Eddie [Hearn] has a massive stable at 140 so I want that world title fight.

“I was mandatory for the WBO title for what felt like a lifetime. [Teofimo Lopez] beat Taylor before I did. We’ve both had a win over him and now I want to prove that I’m better than him. I believe I’ve got the style to beat Lopez and that’s the fight I want.

“It’s time to share the ring with you [Teofimo Lopez]. Let’s see who the true champion is.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn added, “Teofimo Lopez is fighting Steve Claggett – and, without being disrespectful to Steve Claggett, it is a disgrace. It’s a joke fight for someone who says he’s the best 140lb in the world. Jack Catterall is the guy who should be fighting Teofimo Lopez, and we believe he will beat him all day long.”