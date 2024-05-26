WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) destroyed Mark Heffron (30-4-1, 24 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada. Mbilli came out throwing body shots and folded up Heffron in just 40 seconds.
Rebounding from his first professional loss, IBF #12, WBC #14 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) destroyed Miljan Rovcanin (27-4, 18 KOs) in round two. A clubbing Makhmudov right hand knocked Rovcanin halfway out of the ring for a knockdown in round one. Makhmudov then laid out Rovcanin with a crushing right hand in round two. Time was 2:32.
Unbeaten light heavyweight Mehmet Unal (10-0, 8 KOs) was impressive in stopping Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-8-3, 10 KOs) in round four. Well received referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:17.
Mbilli was extremely impressive in stopping a solid pro like Heffron so quickly. One left hook to the liver…fight over. Does Mbilli pose a serious threat to Canelo at this point? I’m not so sure. But if he gets past Sergei Derevyanchenko later this year, and does so impressively, then Mbilli should definitely get a crack at Canelo. As for Makhmudov, not much to say there other than he’s always going to be dangerous regardless of whom he fights as his power is tremendous. I don’t see him ever getting over the hump to elite status but he’s a risky proposition for any top heavyweight. No one will be in a rush to throw hands with him.