WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) destroyed Mark Heffron (30-4-1, 24 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada. Mbilli came out throwing body shots and folded up Heffron in just 40 seconds.

Rebounding from his first professional loss, IBF #12, WBC #14 heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) destroyed Miljan Rovcanin (27-4, 18 KOs) in round two. A clubbing Makhmudov right hand knocked Rovcanin halfway out of the ring for a knockdown in round one. Makhmudov then laid out Rovcanin with a crushing right hand in round two. Time was 2:32.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Mehmet Unal (10-0, 8 KOs) was impressive in stopping Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-8-3, 10 KOs) in round four. Well received referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:17.