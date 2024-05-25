Promoter Eddie Hearn: “The Scottish fans won’t be happy. I thought the judge’s scorecards were too wide, but the decision was bang on. Jack Catterall won that fight. He closed the show beautifully. He dominated the first six rounds. I love Scotland, but justice was served tonight. That’s for sure. Two years ago this man should’ve been the undisputed champion…he should have the belts around his waist.”

Promoter Bob Arum: “Hey! I saw the fight like everybody else. Those scorecards were a disgrace. An absolute disgrace and I really feel sorry for Josh. I thought he won the fight, but those scorecards were ridiculous. And that’s a lesson. I will never ever allow an American fighter to come here with this British Board scoring the fight. Those scores were ridiculous.”