Promoter Eddie Hearn: “The Scottish fans won’t be happy. I thought the judge’s scorecards were too wide, but the decision was bang on. Jack Catterall won that fight. He closed the show beautifully. He dominated the first six rounds. I love Scotland, but justice was served tonight. That’s for sure. Two years ago this man should’ve been the undisputed champion…he should have the belts around his waist.”
Promoter Bob Arum: “Hey! I saw the fight like everybody else. Those scorecards were a disgrace. An absolute disgrace and I really feel sorry for Josh. I thought he won the fight, but those scorecards were ridiculous. And that’s a lesson. I will never ever allow an American fighter to come here with this British Board scoring the fight. Those scores were ridiculous.”
While Mr. Arum may be correct taht the score cards were a disgrace, I would suggest to him that he behaved very disgracefully. Perhaps he gave Taylor the first two rounds, and then the 7th through 10th. But that comment first that he thought Taylor won was disrespectful I felt To Caterall. and then his comment about not bring an Amercan Boxer to Britain. How often have foreign boxers, even in title fights have been robbed by American judges? The USA is the only country now that I think has American judges when a boxer from a foreign country comes to box in the USA. The worst offenders being Nevada and Texas.
First off, it was a darn good fight. I had it dead even. There were a lot of very close rounds where both guys did good work and it was tough to choose between them.
But you’re dead-on. I’ll acknowledge my bias because I’ve seen a lot more fights in the US than elsewhere, and I’ve seen a helluva lot more horrible decisions in the US than from other parts of the World. Judging in the US is as bad or worse than anywhere else.
And Canada.
Bob was correct in his assessment and I nor many others have a problem with him calling a spade a spade. The fight was close enough to be a draw but that was a disgrace and we can see by the entry and boos that Josh received it all played a roll on these poor score cards. It was just as bad as Timothy Bradley back and forth commentating we had to suffer with.